Pakistan Schools Reopen After Shooting

Students in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar returned to school Monday for the first time since a deadly Taliban attack left 150 people dead in December. Authorities increased security across the country, with at least 20 soldiers standing guard at the entrance of the Army Public School, where Taliban gunmen opened fire Dec. 16 and killed 134 children among the 150 victims. Security efforts include airport-style security gates and elevated boundary walls with steel wire fencing. “I have lost 30 of my friends. How I will sit in the empty class, how I will look to their empty benches,” said 16-year-old Shahrukh Khan, who was shot in both legs.