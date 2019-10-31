CHEAT SHEET
70+ Killed After Cooking Accident Ignites Catastrophic Fire on Pakistani Train
At least 71 people have been killed after a fire blazed through a Pakistani train Thursday morning when a gas canister that passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, government officials said. The terrifying fire ripped through three carriages in Punjab province as the train traveled from Karachi to Rawalpindi. Many on board are believed to have been going to a religious conference. “Two stoves blew up when people were cooking breakfast, the presence of kerosene with the passengers in the moving train further spread the fire,” Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, according to Reuters. Many were killed when they jumped from the speeding train to escape the flames, the minister added. Video from the scene showed fire and black smoke escaping from the train’s windows after it came to a stop. Nearly 40 other people were injured with serious burns. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an immediate inquiry.