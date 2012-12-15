CHEAT SHEET
    Pakistani Airport Attacked

    Suicide bombers carrying rockets attacked an airport in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Saturday, leaving nine dead and dozens more injured. Three rockets were fired at the airport and a car bomb was set off outside, leaving four civilians and five militants dead, while 36 were injured, including six women and three children. The city is a main hub for al Qaeda and Taliban fighters and has sustained attacks previously. The airport serves both civilians and the government’s air force—which was the main target of the attack.

