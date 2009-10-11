CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Pakistani Army Ends Siege

    It's Over

    Alexandre Meneghin / AP Photo

    For 22 hours, hostages were trapped inside the headquarters of the Pakistani army before commandos raided the building and set them free from Islamist militants. Three captives and four hostage-takers were killed, as were two of the rescuers, in the raid which ended the standoff. The initial assault, an audacious show of force by fighters with ties to al Qaeda and the Taliban, came ahead of a planned expansion of the Pakistani army's efforts to secure the Afghani border in South Waziristan.

    Read it at Associated Press