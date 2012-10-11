Pakistani Blogger in ‘Critical’ Condition

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
The Pakistani teen activist who was shot by the Taliban is now in “critical” condition, her family said on Thursday. On Wednesday, doctors had said that 14-year-old Malala Yousufzai’s condition was “satisfactory,” but she is suffering from severe edema and doctors now plan to move her from the military hospital in Peshawar to one in Rawalpindi. Her uncle said that Yousufzai had not been conscious since she had surgery to remove the bullet more than 24 hours ago, adding that the family is “very worried.” After claiming responsibility for the shooting, the Taliban warned, “If she survives this time, she won’t next time. We will certainly kill her.”