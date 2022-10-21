Read it at Barrons
A Pakistani couple living in Spain have been arrested on charges that they killed their own daughter because she married a person they didn’t approve of. The alleged murder occurred in April 2020, and an arrest warrant for the unnamed couple, who subsequently fled to Spain, was issued by Pakistani authorities, according to a statement by Spanish National Police. The husband, 67, and wife, 51, were apprehended in the wine region of La Rioja after Spanish cops received a tip from Pakistani law enforcement as to the pair’s whereabouts. They are now detained pending deportation to Pakistan, where they will face charges.