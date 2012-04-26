Pakistani P.M. Convicted of Contempt

CHEAT SHEET
After months of tension, the Pakistani Supreme Court convicted Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of contempt of court, but sentenced him only for the several minutes remaining in the hearing. He could have served up to six months in prison. Gilani’s opposition is calling on him to resign, but his cabinet says he won’t. He could be disqualified from serving as prime minister, but that process could take four months. Gilani was convicted for refusing to ask Swiss authorities to reopen a corruption investigation into President Asif Ali Zardari.