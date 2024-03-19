Palace’s ‘Top-Secret Plan’ for Kate Middleton’s Public Return: Report
‘AROUND THE CLOCK’
A “top-secret” plan for Kate Middleton’s return to public life is underway at Kensington Palace, the Mirror reports, with a team of Kate and Prince William’s “closest aides, their communications team and former palace staff members” working “round the clock” to devise Kate’s schedule after weeks of rumor and conjecture about the state of her health and the Wales’ marriage, which included the now-notorious doctored photo William took of Kate and their children that featured the princess sans wedding ring. The relaunch plans emerged after video, purportedly of Kate and William out shopping at the weekend, was revealed by the Sun. While Kensington Palace reasserted to the Mirror that Kate would not return to royal duties until after Easter, “conversations have taken place for her to join her family and other senior royals at church on Easter Sunday.” One source told the Mirror: “The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure. They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media.”