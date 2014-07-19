CHEAT SHEET
    Palestinian Death Toll Tops 300

    CONFLICT

    © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

    Saturday marks day three of Israel’s ground offensive against Gaza and the Palestinian death toll is now up to 325, according to Gaza officials. Most of the victims were civilians and 70 of them were children. At least 18 rockets were fired into Israel on Saturday, killing a man and wounding four people (two of whom were children). Israel using its ground offensive to destroy rocket launch pads and Hamas tunnels, through which several militants slipped on Saturday and killed two Israeli soldiers on patrol.

    Read it at Reuters