Palestinian Journalist Killed in Gaza Unrest

A Palestinian journalist wounded by Israeli troops Friday while covering violent protests along the Israel-Gaza border has died of his injuries, Palestinian authorities said. Yaser Murtaja, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, was laid to rest Saturday after succumbing to his injuries in a local hospital. Murtaja, who leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old son, was reportedly wearing a clearly marked “PRESS” jacket when he was shot by Israeli troops, a fact which has further fueled outrage among Palestinian protesters. Israel has drawn international scrutiny for its response to the unrest, with human rights groups accusing Israeli troops of firing at unarmed demonstrators who pose no threat. At least 29 Palestinians have been killed since demonstrations began along the border late last month. Gaza officials say that in addition to Murtaja, at least three other journalists were injured in Friday’s protests.