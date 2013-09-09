Palin Bashes 'Foreign Fiasco Distraction'

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Twitter
President Palin would have Syria at the bottom of her to-do list. On Monday, the former governor of Alaska tweeted: "Enough of this foreign fiasco distraction. Get back to work. It is time to bomb Obamacare," with a link to a YouTube video resurrecting her infamous line about President Obama's planned "death panels," and quoting an expanding base of support for the claim that part of Obama's healthcare plan would harm senior citizens. Last week, she made a widely criticized jab about letting "Allah sort it out" in Syria.