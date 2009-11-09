Palin Buys Into Coin Conspiracy

The U.S. Mint is not keeping God where Sarah Palin does—close to her heart—and she’s miffed about it. Politico snuck a reporter into Palin’s off-the-record speech to the Wisconsin Right to Life group on Friday night, and found the former governor of Alaska floating some weird theories about the latest design of American coins. Complaining that there had been a lot of “change” as of late, she wondered why the phrase “In God We Trust” has been moved to the edge of coins. “Who calls a shot like that?” she demanded. “Who makes a decision like that?” She added: “It’s a disturbing trend.” The phrase was actually moved to the edge in 2007, before Barack Obama took office. Still, Palin is not alone: Senators Sam Brownback and Robert Byrd have sponsored legislation to move the phrase back to the front face of coins.
