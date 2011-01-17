Palin Defends ‘Blood Libel’ Remarks

CHEAT SHEET
In her first interview since the shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Sarah Palin refused to back down on the “blood libel” comment she made that fanned the ensuing political debate’s flames. "Blood libel obviously means being falsely accused," Palin insisted, saying that she recognized its historical use as a Jewish slur but still felt that she used the term appropriately. She also blasted “those on the left who hate my message,” saying that her critics are “not going to shut me up.”