Palin Defends McCain

She may not be the ally that he--or anybody--wants, but John McCain can still count on his former running mate, Sarah Palin, for support when times get tough. Although they have butted heads on recent political issues, she sharply criticized the Arizona Republican Party’s resolution denouncing McCain as a liberal. “It’s perplexing to see Senator McCain’s good efforts to uncover the Obama agenda being ignored and perhaps even hindered now by those wanting to censure the Arizona Senator,” she wrote in a Facebook post. In the same post she said, “Despite our differences on some other issues, there is no questioning Senator McCain’s dedication to national security in spite of the White House’s agenda.”