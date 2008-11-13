Palin Faces the Press

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox News
Sarah Palin’s media rehabilitation continues. Today for the first time, well, pretty much ever, she hosted a national press conference at the Republican Governors Association summit. Though the format may have been new, the answers were typically Palinesque. She responded to two questions about her lack of previous press conferences with expositions on the greatness of Republican governors. Also, she declined to say whether it was a personal or campaign decision to not host press conferences during the election. "I don't want to even talk about strategy within a campaign that is over," she said. Which is strange, considering that she is participating in a discussion on the 2008 election later today.