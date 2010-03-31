Palin Hosts Fox Special on Thursday

CHEAT SHEET
What does Sarah Palin think about rap music? The world will find out on Thursday, when she temporarily takes over Greta Van Susteren's time slot and hosts of a secretively-planned one-off special called "Real American Stories," the New York Post reports. Rapper LL Cool J will be one of her guests—he's already complained on Twitter that Fox repacked an earlier interview for promos—as will country singer Toby Keith and former GE CEO Jack Welch. If things go well, expect to see more of Palin on Fox: The network is apparently testing out how audiences will react to the former governor as a TV host.