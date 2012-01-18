Palin: I’d Vote for Gingrich in S.C.

CHEAT SHEET
The Palin household is in agreement. Sarah Palin said she'd vote for Newt Gingrich if she were a South Carolina resident. “If I had to vote in South Carolina, in order to keep this thing going, I’d vote for Newt,” she told Fox's Sean Hannity. “And I would want this to continue—more debates, more vetting of candidates, because we know the mistake made in our country four years ago was having a candidate that was not vetted to the degree that he should have been,” apparently a reference to President Obama's 2008 campaign. Though Palin stopped short of a full endorsement, her husband, Todd, told ABC last week that he was backing Gingrich because of his experience in the House.