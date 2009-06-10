Palin: Letterman Is 'Pathetic'

CHEAT SHEET
Someone may want to advise Sarah Palin to choose her battles. The Alaska governor has called late-night host David Letterman “pathetic” after he cracked a joke about her “slutty flight-attendant look” on his show. “What a commentary there,” Palin told radio host John Ziegler. “That’s pretty pathetic, good ole David Letterman.” Palin said Letterman was part of a media culture “where everything is commentary and facts don’t matter anymore.” Letterman’s joke came as part of a Top Ten List about Palin’s recent trip to New York. The number two reason for her visit, he said, was she “bought makeup at Bloomingdale’s to update her ‘slutty flight attendant’ look.”