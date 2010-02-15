Palin Mania at Daytona

CHEAT SHEET
    Palin Mania topped Danica Mania at Daytona International Speedway yesterday. Fans immediately mobbed Palin, a VIP guest for the race, when she arrived for the drivers meeting. She chatted with RNC Chairman Michael Steele, shook hands, and smiled big. When NASCAR President Mike Helton acknowledged her as a special guest, she got the largest ovation from the room, packed with drivers, team members, support personnel, and onlookers. As she tried to make her way out, Palin kept stopping for her fans, who shouted, "We love you, Sarah!"

