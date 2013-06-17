Palin on Syria: ‘Let Allah Sort It Out’

CHEAT SHEET
Remember those days of the 2008 campaign when Sarah Palin hadn’t said much about foreign policy? Is it possible to go back to those days? The former Alaska governor suggested this weekend that the U.S. should stay out of Syria and “let Allah sort it out.” Her comments on Saturday to the Faith & Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference came just days after the Obama administration had announced it would be sending arms to the Syrian rebels. Palin did not agree with the White House’s decision—although she seemed to suggest she would support intervention under a different president. “I say until we know what we’re doing, until we have a commander-in-chief who knows what he’s doing … I say let Allah sort it out.”