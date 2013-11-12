Palin: Pope Francis Sounds Liberal

CHEAT SHEET
Watch out Pope Francis, you may have Sarah Palin to reckon with. "He's had some statements that to me sound kind of liberal, has taken me aback, has kind of surprised me," the former Alaskan governor told CNN, adding that she interprets his messages for herself and doesn't trust the media reports. Palin also noted that although she is against bullying, it's understandable people comment on New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's weight because it's "been extreme." She has a new book called "Good Tidings and Great Joy: Protecting the Heart of Christmas."