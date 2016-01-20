Palin Re-Emerges in Oklahoma
GONE GIRL?
UPDATE: Palin appeared at a Trump event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later Wednesday afternoon. No explanation for her absence earlier in the day has been given.
The day after endorsing Donald Trump in a rambling Iowa speech, Sarah Palin was a no-show for a promised appearance on the Republican frontrunner’s campaign. Trump supporters in Norwalk, Iowa, were informed that the reality-TV star would have a “very special guest”—likely fellow reality-TV star Palin—with him at a Wednesday rally, but that guest never showed.
Trump delivered a routine stump speech, which included the claim that rival candidate Ted Cruz is “worse” than Hillary Clinton—and the former vice-presidential nominee never appeared on stage.
Speculation has arisen that Palin simply returned to Alaska to attend to her son’s domestic-violence charges. Others wonder whether her widely panned endorsement speech resulted in her being asked to quietly step away from the campaign.
A campaign spokeswoman responded to media questions about the advertised “special guest” by snarking, “Did it say [Palin] was going on stage?” and confirming that Palin will appear at a Trump event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.