Palin Turns Down Letterman

Sarah Palin isn't ready to make nice. Wednesday evening David Letterman extended an invitation to Palin to appear on the Late Show after apologizing for making a joke about her daughter, and now the Governor of Alaska has rejected the offer. A spokeswoman for the Palins said they have no desire to give the Late Show "a ratings boost" by appearing as guests. Apparently they couldn't resist coming back with a jab of their own, adding, "Plus, it would be wise to keep Willow away from David Letterman." Meanwhile, Palin's former running mate, John McCain has jumped into the anti-Dave fray, commenting that "They (the Palins) deserve some kind of protection from being the butt of late-night hosts."