Palin Unveils Secret 2012 Weapon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at RealClearPolitics
Sarah Palin may have a secret weapon to catapult herself to the front of the Republican presidential race: a movie. RealClearPolitics recently screened a rough cut of The Undefeated, a two-hour, million-dollar epic directed—and financed—by conservative filmmaker Stephen K. Bannon, at the request of Palin’s camp. The documentary chronicles Palin’s record as governor of Alaska and her decision to step down midway through her first term. The film, in which Palin is not interviewed directly, reportedly shows the former governor as a Joan of Arc-like figure. It’s set to premiere in Iowa in June and later expand nationwide in two versions: an unrated edition, with language hostile to Palin, and a more family-friendly PG-13 cut.