Palin Wants Laws 'Based on the God of the Bible'

Want a scary window into a Palin presidency? "Go back to what our founders and our founding documents meant—they're quite clear—that we would create law based on the God of the bible and the 10 Commandments," she recently told Bill O'Reilly. The comment came in the context of a conversation about National Prayer Day. "What in hell scares people about talking about America's foundation of faith?" Palin continued. "It is that world view that involves some people being afraid of being able to discuss our foundation, being able to discuss God in the public square, that's the only thing I can attribute it to."