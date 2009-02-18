Palin's Tax Problem

CHEAT SHEET
Who says you need to be an Obama cabinet appointee in order to have a tax problem? The Anchorage Daily News is reporting that Sarah Palin owes thousands of dollars in back taxes on the per diem allowance she was paid while living in her Wasilla home. Palin’s office wouldn’t say how much money she owed. During the election, The Washington Post reported that Palin had charged Alaska almost $17,000 for meals and incidentals incurred while staying in her home.