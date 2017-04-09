Palm Sunday Church Bombing Rocks Egypt

CHEAT SHEET
An explosion at a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt on Sunday killed at least 40 people, according to reports. The bomb was reportedly placed underneath a seat inside the St. George Coptic church in Tanta, and exploded during a Palm Sunday service. In addition to those killed, at least 60 people were wounded. A separate blast was reported at a church in Alexandria. The Associated Press, citing Egypt’s health ministry, reports an additional six people were killed in that attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the twin bombings.