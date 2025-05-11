Politics

Pam Bondi Cooks up Brazen Scheme to Give Trump a Free Plane

PIE IN THE SKY

Trump will receive an unprecedented “flying palace” as his new Air Force One that he plans to keep for himself.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi arrive to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi gave President Donald Trump the green light to accept a $400 million “flying palace” as a gift from Qatar.

ABC News reported that the Qatar royal family is expected to gift Trump a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet ahead of his big trip to the Middle East, where he is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to secure “economic agreements.”

Trump Takes Free Plane from Qatar—and Keeps It After Office
Trump, Qatar plane photo illustration

Sources told ABC that Trump will utilize the jet until just before the end of his presidency, when it will be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although gift exchanges are common between heads of state, the legality of such an arrangement is murky given that the Constitution prohibits federal officials from receiving personal gifts from foreign heads of state without the consent of Congress.

However, sources told ABC that Bondi and Trump’s top White House lawyer, David Warrington, have already smoothed the legal details. They concluded that the gift is “legally permissible” because it is being handed to the United States Air Force and then will be transferred to Trump’s presidential library foundation. They also determined it does not constitute a bribe because the gift does not hinge on an official act.

Leavitt Launches Angry Defense of Trump Money-Making Schemes
David Gardner
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt launched into an angry defence of Donald Trump's ethics at a press briefing on Friday.

The sources added that Bondi even provided a legal memorandum addressing the matter to the White House counsel’s office last week after Warrington asked her about the legality of the Pentagon accepting the plane.

Boeing raises a curtain to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011. Boeing vice president and general manager of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes airplane program Pat Shanahan is pictured on the jumbo screen in the upper right as he officiated the ceremony. Boeing Co rolled out the new jumbo jet on Sunday, hoping to relive the glamor surrounding the birth of the 747 over 40 years ago and use it to boost slow sales. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Boeing reveals the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests. Anthony Bolante/REUTERS

Boeing launched the Boeing 747-8 in 2011. The plane is known to be so luxurious that it has been called a “flying palace.”

However, Boeing’s $3.9 billion contract to deliver two new Air Force One jets to replace the current aging jets in use has faced significant delays, leading Trump to speak out in disappointment.

“I’m not happy with the fact that it’s taken so long,” Trump told reporters in February, CNN reported. “There’s no excuse for it.”

Trump reportedly got an opportunity to tour the 747-8 while it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

The Wall Street Journal reported that aviation company L3Harris has been commissioned to overhaul the gift to meet presidential jet standards.

Boeing 747-8 interior
The interior of Boeing's 747-8 jumbo passenger jet features LED lighting and sculpted ceilings. Boeing

The plane will be transferred to the United States Air Force to be modified to meet the specifications required, according to multiple sources.

The plane will then be transferred again at the end of Trump’s presidency to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation no later than Jan. 1, 2029. Sources told ABC News that all costs related to such transfers will be paid for by the U.S. Air Force.

Boeing 747-8 interior
Known as the "Queen of the Skies," the 747-8 has also been called a "flying palace." Boeing
