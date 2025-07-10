Pam Bondi Flails as DOJ Whistleblower Adds to Her Troubles

Attorney General Pam Bondi scrambled Thursday to discredit a Justice Department whistleblower who has accused DOJ leadership of planning to ignore court orders.

“We support legitimate whistleblowers, but this disgruntled employee is not a whistleblower—he’s a leaker asserting false claims seeking five minutes of fame,” Bondi fumed on X.

Erez Reuveni, a former justice department attorney, filed a complaint to the Senate last month alleging that senior DOJ official and federal judge nominee Emil Bove suggested in a March 14 meeting that DOJ staff should say “f--- you” to courts and defy any order blocking migrant deportation flights from taking off to the CECOT megaprison in El Salvador the next day.

The DOJ fired Reuveni on April 11, after he admitted in court that officials mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia on one of those flights.

On Thursday, the whistleblower submitted new evidence to the Senate, including internal DOJ messages that appear to support his claim that Bove said the DOJ might have to ignore court rulings.

Bondi launched a fierce defense of Bove, who has denied the allegation, in her X post.

“No one was ever asked to defy a court order,” she wrote. “This is another instance of misinformation being spread to serve a narrative that does not align with the facts.”

The attorney general is limping through a rough week in which she has faced calls from the MAGA crowd to resign after a leaked Department of Justice memo revealed Sunday that the Trump administration has essentially closed the case on Jeffrey Epstein, concluding the late convicted sex offender was neither murdered nor maintained a “client list” of powerful elites.

At a contentious confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in June, Emil Bove said under oath, “I did not suggest that there would be any need to consider ignoring court orders.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Forced to walk back her February claim that a client list was “sitting” on her desk, she was ridiculed online by frustrated Trump supporters—many of whom had hoped his return to office would finally expose secrets about powerful elites.

In his first public interview since coming forward, Reuveni told The New York Times that the Trump administration displayed a troubling disregard for the law.

Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“If they can do this sort of thing to Abrego Garcia, to 238 people that nobody knows, and send them to CECOT forever with no due process, they can do that to anyone,” said Reuveni, who worked at the agency for more than 14 years before his firing. “It should be deeply, deeply worrisome to anyone who cares about their safety and their liberty, that the government can, without showing evidence to anyone of anything, spirit you away on a plane to wherever, forever.”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran migrant who lived in the U.S. legally with a work permit and was erroneously deported to El Salvador in March. Abrego Garcia Family/Abrego Garcia Family/REUTERS

He accused the DOJ of “thumbing its nose at the courts, and putting Justice Department attorneys in an impossible position where they have to choose between loyalty to the agenda of the president and their duty to the court.”