Bondi Sold $1M+ of Trump Media Stock on His ‘Liberation Day’

Attorney General Pam Bondi sold at least $1 million worth of shares in President Trump’s social media company on the day he announced his sweeping tariffs.

Bondi, who was tapped by Trump to lead the Department of Justice, sold between $1 million and $5 million of shares in Trump Media and Technology Group—the company that owns Truth Social—on April 2, according to documents obtained by ProPublica and CBS News.

The same day, Trump confirmed his long-touted tariff plans on global imports. Trump, who dubbed the occasion “Liberation Day,” unveiled a 10 percent baseline tariff for dozens of countries and additional, higher tariffs targeting specific nations, including China.

The president’s unprecedented import levies resulted in the markets plummeting, with TMTG also affected.

On April 1, a day before “Liberation Day,” TMTG was trading at more than $20 per share. This dropped to $18.76 on April 2 before falling even further to $16.66 by April 8. The price has since rebounded.

Bondi’s disclosure form detailing her share sales does not specify whether she sold her TMTG stock before or after the markets closed on April 2, according to ProPublica.

It is unclear whether Bondi would have been aware of Trump’s tariff plans in advance. Some Republican lawmakers and others close to the president were blindsided by the scale of his actions revealed at his April 2 press conference in the White House’s Rose Garden.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was previously revealed that Bondi owned shares in TMTG and that she made at least $3 million after it merged with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp before going public, ABC News reported in January. Bondi was listed as a consultant on the merger deal.

Bondi had committed to selling all her shares in TMTG within 90 days of her confirmation as attorney general. Under this timeline, she would have had until early May to sell her shares.

Democrats have separately expressed outrage about alleged “insider trading” after Trump posted on Truth Social, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT,” just hours before announcing a 90-day pause on nearly all the tariffs he had previously proposed.

The president’s initials, DJT, are also used as the trading ticker for TMTG.

The stock price of TMTG climbed nearly a quarter from $16.66 on April 8 to $20.27 by the seeminglyclose of trading on April 9 in the wake of Trump’s announcement temporarily halting his global tariff plans.

“Trump is creating giant market fluctuations with his on-again, off-again tariffs. These constant gyrations in policy provide dangerous opportunities for insider trading,” California Senator Adam Schiff posted on X.

“Who in the administration knew about Trump’s latest tariff flip-flop ahead of time? Did anyone buy or sell stocks and profit at the public’s expense?”

TMTG closed at $26 per share on Wednesday.