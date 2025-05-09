Politics

Pam Bondi Spilled Epstein Secrets to Bogus ‘Nanny’ at Brunch

The attorney general was reportedly caught on a hidden camera talking to a woman hired by James O’Keefe to pose as a nanny.

Pam Bondi
Days before she announced “thousands of videos” of evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein case, Attorney General Pam Bondi was secretly recorded sharing the information with a woman at a restaurant pretending to be a nanny.

The woman turned out to be wearing a hidden camera for O’Keefe Media Group, the latest venture of MAGA provocateur James O’Keefe.

MAGA Turns on Trump AG Pam Bondi After Epstein FlopA HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT
Amethyst Martinez
O’Keefe shared a 15-second clip of the video Thursday showing Bondi eating brunch in a restaurant. A woman who had just approached her asks, “Do you know when the Epstein files are going to get released?”

“Um, we hope soon,” Bondi answers. “The FBI has been on them.”

“OK, any dates?” the woman presses as Bondi tries to ignore her and keep eating.

“No, you know what it is, though? There are tens and thousands of videos and it’s all with little kids. So, they have to go through every one [of them],” Bondi says.

The video doesn’t show what happened before or after those few lines of conversation.

O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, has been accused for years of publishing videos that are deceptively edited to misrepresent their subjects. In 2023 he was forced out of the company he founded and sued for allegedly bullying staff and misusing funds. Around the same time, he was also the subject of a criminal investigation.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

During his segment, O’Keefe said the woman wearing the hidden camera had identified herself as a nanny, though he didn’t say how or why that came up in conversation. Bondi doesn’t have any children.

But on Wednesday, nine days after O’Keefe says the recording was made, Bondi told reporters about the videos for the first time.

“There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn,” she said at a press conference. “There are hundreds of victims, and no one victim will ever get released. It’s just the volume, and that’s what they’re going through right now.”

O’Keefe claims Bondi made the announcement after his team reached out to her on May 1 revealing the hidden camera recording and asking why the American people had never been made aware of the videos.

“We would love the opportunity to sit down with the Attorney General to get further clarification” on her comments, O’Keefe Media Group wrote in an email.

In an article on his website, O’Keefe wrote that “no formal response was provided,” without elaborating. Days later, Bondi later used almost the exact same wording during Wednesday’s press conference, the article said.

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.
“Does this show that a government apparatus is still working behind the scenes to protect powerful people involved in the scandal?” O’Keefe said during his segment revealing the secret recording.

Prince Andrew Friend on Tape: 'Royal F***ed Underage Girls'SEX AND LIES
Tom Sykes
For months Bondi has vowed to release new bombshell evidence in the case of Epstein, the American financier and sex offender who killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

She faced a MAGA mutiny in March after releasing binders full of “new” information that turned out to be mostly documents that were already publicly available. At the time, she blamed the FBI for not providing anything revelatory.

