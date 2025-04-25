Politics

Pam Bondi Warns ‘Deranged’ Judges: ‘We Are Coming For You’

‘WE WILL FIND YOU’

The Attorney General has put the judiciary on notice after two judges were arrested for helping migrants.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is warning judges who dare to cross the Trump administration that they will be brought before the court themselves.

Bondi issued her threat after two judges were arrested for allegedly sheltering migrants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

In a new escalation of the administration’s war on the judiciary, she insisted that judges are not above the law.

Speaking on Fox NewsAmerica Reports, Bondi said: “What has happened to our judiciary is beyond me. The [judges] are deranged is all I can think of. I think some of these judges think that they are beyond and above the law. They are not, and we are sending a very strong message today. If you are harboring a fugitive, we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.”

“If you are obstructing justice,” she added, “it will not be tolerated.”

The attorney general was speaking out following the arrest on Friday of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant to avoid arrest by ICE agents. She was accused of taking the migrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, out a side door. He was arrested later outside the courthouse.

Dugan has been charged with obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the U.S. and with concealing an individual to prevent his discovery or arrest. She was arraigned with a preliminary hearing set for May 15, then released.

Bondi also referred to the case of a former judge accused of allowing members of a Venezuelan gang to live on his property in New Mexico. Three men arrested at Joel Cano’s home in February were said to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Cano reportedly resigned in March and is now barred from being a judge, according to KOAT Action News.

