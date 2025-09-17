Pam Bondi’s Deputy Cornered on CNN Over His Boss’ Free Speech Mess

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche attempted to clean up his boss’s mess after her comments on free speech versus hate speech confused even MAGA supporters.

Attorney General Pam Bondi raised eyebrows after appearing on The Katie Miller Show on Monday discussing hateful comments about slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk online and how her Justice Department planned to investigate the posts.

“There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society,” Bondi told Miller.

“We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

MAGAworld was quick to correct Bondi that hate speech was covered in the First Amendment. The 59-year-old doubled down on her stance on Tuesday and vowed to use the law to punish those who criticized conservatives.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins confronted Blanche with Bondi’s remarks on The Source on Tuesday night, asking the DOJ’s second-in-charge directly if the First Amendment covered hate speech.

“No, we‘re not the Democrat party,” Blanche snapped, avoiding the question.

“That‘s not what we target. And that‘s not in any way what the attorney general meant, as she made crystal clear all day today,” he said.

Blanche claimed the DOJ is “targeting violence when there are individuals who are using words threatening murder, threatening violence, threatening to harm people.”

“And so, no, this isn‘t about the right to say whatever you want about me or about President Trump or about you,” he added. “It‘s when you‘re threatening to inflict violence or harm on individuals. That‘s what this Department of Justice will not stand for.”

Taking a brief pause, Collins asked Blanche, “but you would agree that hate speech is covered by the First Amendment.”

“Yes, of course, hate speech is covered by the First Amendment....the Republican Party and this administration believes in that more than most, having been subjected to what we‘ve been subjected to for the last several years, and Charlie [Kirk] spoke about that repeatedly because it‘s true.”

“This is not about words that are used, it’s about words that are used when they’re threatening violence, murder, when threatening to kill people, that’s what we cannot tolerate in this country.”

The CNN host noted to Blanche, “that was the caveat we saw Pam Bondi put out today.”

Bondi pushed back on MAGAworld Tuesday and vowed to use the law to take down those using violent rhetoric to silence conservatives.

“Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment It’s a crime,” Bondi posted on X. “For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over.”

She added “Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence. It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals. We will never be silenced. Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation.”

Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over.



— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 16, 2025

The reaction to Bondi’s podcast comments even saw MAGA voices stunned. Conservative host Erick Erickson called her “a moron” on X, noting her separation of hate speech from speech is “not the law.”

Fox News host Brit Hume posted a clip of Bondi on Miller’s show, adding “Someone needs to explain to Ms. Bondi that so-called ‘hate speech,’ repulsive though it may be, is protected by the First Amendment. She should know this.”