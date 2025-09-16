MAGA Melts Down at ‘Moron’ Bondi Over ‘Hate Speech’ Crackdown Threat

MAGA leaders torched Attorney General Pam Bondi after she vowed to “target hate speech” in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing—something the murdered activist said he did not believe in.

Bondi said her Justice Department would enforce hate speech investigations after the Conservative free-speech, right-wing activist was assassinated.

“There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society.

“We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

However, Kirk himself had repeatedly spoken about the danger of defining and punishing so-called ‘hate speech. ’

“Hate speech does not exist legally in America,” he posted on X last year. “There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment.”

A video posted by Decensored News on X compared Bondi’s statement to Kirk’s own words before he died.

Describing himself as a “free speech absolutist,” Kirk told an audience, to applause, “My position is that even hate speech should be completely and totally allowed in our country.

“The most disgusting speech should absolutely be protected.

“As soon as you use the word ‘hate,’ that’s a very subjective term. All of a sudden, it is in the implementation of whoever has the power.”

The blowback from Bondi’s own side was instant and savage. “Our Attorney General is apparently a moron,” conservative host Erick Erickson wrote on X.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume piled on: “Someone needs to explain to Ms. Bondi that so-called ‘hate speech,’ repulsive though it may be, is protected by the First Amendment. She should know this.”

Right-wing influencer Auron MacIntyre called Bondi’s remarks “the worst possible framing for what is a legitimate action against terrorist networks,” warning, “This will be the clip every leftist uses… it is a disaster at every level.”

Matt Walsh also lit into the attorney general on X, saying, “There is no law against saying hateful things, and there shouldn’t be.”

Bondi’s remark, made in a podcast chat with former White House official Katie Miller, landed amid a broader free-speech discussion following Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination at Utah Valley University.

The Trump White House has framed Kirk’s killing as a left-wing attack on American values, despite a motive from the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, remaining unclear.

Universities and public employees who made incendiary or mocking comments about Kirk have faced probes and firings, drawing criticism from civil liberties groups concerned about viewpoint-based crackdowns.

Even as Bondi vowed to go after “hate speech,” senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro demanded Elon Musk ban anonymous users and “foreigners” from his “cesspool” platform X—an idea that flatly collides with traditional free-speech defenses on the right, as reported by Mediaite.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and longtime Trump ally, was confirmed by the Senate in February to lead the Justice Department.