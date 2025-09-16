Rubio Starts Revoking Visas for Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Killing: ‘Prepare to Be Deported’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration is taking steps to revoke visas for foreign visitors found to have celebrated the murder of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are underway,” Rubio posted on X. “If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country.”

Rubio’s post included a clip of a Fox News interview broadcast on Monday, where he confirmed that the U.S. is willing to take away the visas of any foreign national found cheering the death of Kirk.

Marco Rubio said the U.S does not want to invite visitors who are "going to be involved in negative and destructive behavior." Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“If we invite someone to visit the United States of America—as a student, as a tourist, as whatever—the standard they should be held to is very high,” Rubio said.

“We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure.”

Rubio added that if individuals who mocked Kirk’s shooting are already in the U.S. on a visa, the administration will work to have it revoked.

“Why would we want to bring people into our country that are going to engage in negative and destructive behavior? It makes no sense.”

Kirk, one of the most influential figures within the MAGA movement, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested late the following day after a family member turned him in, with authorities still unable to determine a specific motive for the attack.

In the wake of Kirk’s killing, MAGA activists switched into full-on cancellation mode, openly demanding that those who post negative comments about the Turning Point USA founder be fired from their jobs.

A website was set up called Expose Charlie’s Murderers, later rebranded as the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation, to collect the names of thousands of people who celebrated Kirk’s death online. Among those said to have been included in the database are individuals who merely quoted Kirk’s often inflammatory rhetoric verbatim.

Charlie Kirk was seen as pivotal in helping build the Republican Party's support among younger voters during the Donald Trump years. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The day after the shooting, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau warned that foreigners who “glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors” to the U.S.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” Landau posted on X. “Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the State Department can protect the American people.”