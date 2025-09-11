Student Teacher Removed Over ‘Inappropriate’ Post After Charlie Kirk Assassination

A student teacher interning at a Texas school has been dismissed after making a “completely inappropriate” comment about the killing of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.

The Baylor University graduate student, who was interning at Midway Middle School, posted “this makes me giggle” on a KWTX social media post about the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old in Utah.

The student, identified by The Baylor Lariat, Baylor University’s student newspaper, as AJ Barber, also responded to criticism of the post, including writing, “Good thing I’m not a Christian.” Barber later deleted the mocking remark about Kirk’s death.

Authorities still searching for the suspect for shot Charlie Kirk in Utah on Wednesday. BENJAMIN HANSON/Benjamin Hanson / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Baylor University said it was “greatly disappointed” by the social media comment from one of its graduates.

“To make light of the death of a fellow human being is completely inappropriate and completely counter to Baylor’s Christian mission,” the statement said.

“Baylor strives to be a community in which every individual is treated with respect–in life and in death. This student does not represent Baylor University in any capacity. He is not a member of the faculty, nor has he been part of the intercollegiate athletics program.”

Charlie Kirk was extremely influential in the MAGA movement for several years. JOSH EDELSON/Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Kirk, a hugely influential figure in the MAGA movement, was shot while speaking at an “American Comeback Tour” event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

A manhunt is still ongoing for the gunman, who is believed to have fired from a rooftop about 150 to 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking.

The Daily Beast/Google Earth

On Thursday morning, FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls confirmed authorities had recovered a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle” in a wooded area near the scene of the shooting.

Bohls said investigators still do not know who killed Kirk and have not officially identified a motive for the attack, but vowed: “We are investing everything we have into this, and we will catch this individual.”

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said at a memorial event at the Pentagon on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.