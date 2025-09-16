MAGA Karens Get Ultimate Revenge in Charlie Kirk Takedowns

MAGA influencers are turbocharging a campaign to get people who mocked the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk fired.

Calls from conservatives for justice over those who celebrated the assassination of Kirk have grown ever since the 31-year-old was killed last week–and it’s working.

MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd was the first to face MAGA’s wrath when he lost his job after saying Kirk’s “awful words” prompted “awful actions to take place” in a breaking news piece minutes before the assassination was confirmed.

In the days after, MAGA has sought increasing retribution for negative posts about Kirk with employers tagged and personal details published online.

Those targeted include a teacher, a firefighter and staff working everywhere from printing companies to high-end law firms.

Now, conservatives are posting receipts of the wins.

Ryan Fournier, a chairman of the group, Students for Trump, has been among those posting his scalps online. They include an Apple Store worker who questioned some of the conservative youth leader’s divisive opinions on his personal social media account.

The Students for Trump leader also posted photos of the Apple employee, including with CEO and Trump ally Tim Cook, as well as email contacts for Apple and the employees’ personal X handle. Fournier then claimed his team had confirmed the Apple staffer had lost his job.

Another person who worked at Old Navy and identified as she/they also lost their job, according to the Students for Trump leader. "Time to change the pronouns to was/were," Fournier wrote.

Other conservative X accounts have called out negative Kirk commentary from employees of Dollar Tree, a first-grade teacher in Pennsylvania, and a Black fire battalion chief in Minneapolis.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer also weighed in on the MAGA movement, posting on X, “So many people have been fired. I’m so proud of you guys.”

The posts have caught the eye of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who told Fox News on Monday that while she believed in the First Amendment, her team is monitoring posts about Kirk’s death.

“A school board member here in Virginia had to resign because she said horrible things about Charlie Kirk and that he deserved to die,” Bondi said on Fox News’ Hannity on Monday, referencing Chesterfield School Board member Dot Heffron, who posted a private Instagram story that referenced violence against Nazis. The post, which she said was done before learning Kirk had been killed, was then circulated on a conservative X account with over 4 million followers.

“That’s horrific, it’s free speech,” Bondi said. “But you should not be employed anywhere if you say that. And employers have to have an obligation to get rid of people who say horrible things.”

She admitted her civil rights unit was investigating the case of an Office Depot worker in Michigan who was fired last week after they allegedly refused to let a customer print flyers for a Kirk vigil.

“Businesses cannot discriminate, if you want to go and print posters with Charlie’s picture for a vigil, you have to let them do that.”

Also on Fox Monday, host Jesse Watters threatened that anyone celebrating Kirk’s death online, “will be exposed and then everybody will know who they are and they will not be allowed to be with us, live with us, be in our companies.”

Speaking on The Five, he added, “You don’t deserve to be able to say that and have no penalty. There will be costs, social costs, financial costs. We will shame, excommunicate them, banish them and that is a promise. Until then, game on.”

Watters said he was shocked that people criticizing Kirk were not “fringe” people.

“These are people who are teaching your children celebrating Charlie Kirk being assassinated. Neurologists, these are people who work at Fortune 500 companies and they are sounding like the devil himself,” Watters said.

“We don’t have to tolerate,” he added. “We can forgive, but they have to get on their knees and they have to beg for forgiveness. They have to repent their political sins. Only then will we allow them back into polite society.”

A furious Watters continued, “Until then we will be seeking them out and exposing them with sunlight. We will disinfect them with sunlight. Everything they say or do will be exposed and then everybody will know who they are and they will not be allowed to be with us, live with us, be in our companies, be in our social groups. No, I’m not living with people who celebrate assassinations.”

Watters said it wasn’t “a freedom of speech thing” like disagreeing on the border.

“My guy just got shot in the neck and you guys are cheering, going to a vigil and you’re dancing on the guy’s grave. You don’t deserve to be able to say that and have no penalty. There will be costs, social costs, financial costs, we will shame, excommunicate them, banish them, and that is a promise. Until then, game on.”

Key Trump administration figures are also taking people down who have mocked Kirk’s death. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy called out American Airlines pilots “caught celebrating” Kirk’s assassination in an X post on Sunday.

“This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired,” Duffy said, tagging the airline. “Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior. We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee last week posted on X that a Middle Tennessee State University employee should be fired after also celebrating Kirk’s death. The employee later lost their job.

Pen America, a nonprofit organization that defends freedom of expression and literature, weighed in Monday on media sackings including Dowd and The Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah. Attiah was fired after a post following Kirk’s death that discussed gun crime, violence and hate speech in America.

“The firing and suspension of multiple journalists after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk should alarm anyone who cares about free speech and a free press,” Pen America said in a statement.