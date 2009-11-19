Pam to Kids: Mommy Has a Sex Tape

CHEAT SHEET
Most kids only have to have one awkward conversation with their parents about sex—but Pamela Anderson’s children had to have two. In a new interview with British television, the Baywatch pinup reveals how she broke the news to her kids that she’d made a sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The confession came after she appeared in the film Borat three years ago, reports the New York Daily News. “I knew kids were going to watch the film and there was a reference to the tape in the movie and they’re that age and, you know, people are going to start saying things,” she said of her sons, Brandon, 12, and Dylan, 11. “I just said, 'Look, Mummy and Daddy were massively in love, we videotaped everything, everything was videotaped, and you're probably going hear about something at school.” Yikes.