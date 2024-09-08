Pamela Anderson: ‘I Underestimated Myself’ in Hollywood
SECOND ACT
Pamela Anderson is opening up about being underestimated by Hollywood and herself. Anderson made the revelation while promoting her new film, The Last Showgirl, at the Toronto Film Festival. “I underestimated myself too,” Anderson told Variety. “And it just came at the right time. Everything just came at the right time.” The film, directed by Gia Coppola, granddaughter to famed director Francis Ford Coppola, follows Shelly, a Las Vegas showgirl whose career is coming to an end. Coppola was inspired to cast Anderson, best known for being a 1990s tabloid staple and red bathing suit wearer on Baywatch, after seeing a photo of Anderson promoting her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Her cousin also thought Anderson was perfect for the part. “The stars have really aligned,” Anderson added. “And now it just it also feels very surreal, like I’m going to wake up and this isn’t really happening,” Anderson told the outlet of her latest project. The script was initially turned away by the mother of two’s ex-agent because they didn’t think she could pull it off, according to Deadline.