Pamela Anderson Spills on Hugh Hefner and Those Naked Playboy Shoots
‘TOOK MY POWER BACK’
Pamela Anderson is spilling the tea on Hollywood’s most famous men ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir and her Netflix documentary. While she has criticized her Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen for allegedly flashing her during an episode of the ‘90s sitcom, she had nicer things to say about Hugh Hefner, the man who invited her to pose naked for Playboy. While Anderson said her encounter with Allen was “one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate” with men, the Playboy founder was a different story. After inviting her to pose naked for the October 1989 c0ver, she said in an interview with The Sunday Times that “doing that first photoshoot gave me this little kind of portal on what it felt like to be a sensual woman. My sexuality was mine. I took my power back.” Since that first shoot, Anderson has appeared on the cover of Playboy a record 14 times. In a 2019 interview with The View, Anderson called Hefner a civil rights activist and while claiming the pornography industry was explotiative to women, Hefner had a “different way,” she said. “We exploited ourselves. We had the choice to do it, and we weren’t vulnerable in that way that he was exploiting us.”