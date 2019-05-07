Pamela Anderson Visits Julian Assange in Prison: He’s the ‘World’s Most Innocent Man’

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in prison on Tuesday and told reporters he is the “world’s most innocent man.” According to The Guardian, Anderson was accompanied by WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson during Assange’s first social visit since he was arrested and ousted from London’s Ecuadorian embassy. “He does not deserve to be in a supermax prison. He has never committed a violent act. He is an innocent person,” Anderson, who was reportedly wearing a cape covered in quotes related to prison and tyranny, said outside the Belmarsh prison. “He is a good man, he is an incredible person. I love him, I can’t imagine what he has been going through.” Anderson also tweeted a photo of a handwritten letter of support to Assange that she’d signed with fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

The U.S. is currently in the process of attempting to extradite Assange. In a court appearance last week, a U.S. lawyer told a court that Assange’s U.S. charges relate to “one of the largest compromises of information in US history.” The Wikileaks founder reportedly declined a chance to consent to his extradition.