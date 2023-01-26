Pamela Anderson Says She Made Jack Nicholson Orgasm on Sight, and More Bombshells

It’s a truth universally acknowledged (or at least it should be) that women who become extremely famous at least in part for their beauty are guaranteed to be subjected to vile behavior. Pamela Anderson, whose memoir, Love, Pamela, will be published next week, is living proof.

In a new cover story, Variety divulges some of the most lurid details from the forthcoming book (and Netflix documentary). Among the wildest revelations:

She witnessed a Jack Nicholson threesome

Recounting an episode that’s literally for the books, Anderson claims that she once walked in on the Academy Award winner at a Playboy Mansion party and brought him to orgasm merely by making eye contact with him. “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” Anderson writes. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

She details her traumatic childhood

Anderson has previously spoken about the alleged abuse she suffered as a child—in 2014, she revealed she was molested by a female babysitter from the ages of 6 to 10, was raped at the age of 12 by a 25-year-old, and was gang-raped by her boyfriend and six friends when she was 14. She again recounts these details in her memoir, along with a story about being shoved out of a moving car by a high school boyfriend.

“He pushed me with his foot so hard, I had no choice but to open the door when the car was moving and rolled straight into a ditch,” Anderson writes, according to Variety. “Mind you, I landed a perfect gymnast dismount—at high speed.” Anderson also writes that her father, an alcoholic, was physically abusive to her mother.

She was cut out of Baywatch cash

Despite the enormous success of Baywatch in its heyday, Anderson says she was never correctly compensated in licensing deals for international episode airings or for a very lucrative, limited-edition Barbie doll modeled after her character.

Vladimir Putin “got a kick” out of her

While lobbying Russian politicians as part of her work for PETA, Anderson encountered the world leader. “I’d be at the Kremlin, sitting at the table, and everybody would be there. And I would be rustling my papers with my dolphin pictures and my beluga whales getting hypothermia and pleading across the table to these people that actually did things in real time,” Anderson told Variety. “Putin was only in the room once, but he heard of everything. I would get messages from other people that he was pleased that I was there—he kind of got a kick out of me.”

She got “frisky” with Julian Assange

“It was romantic because it was so inspirational,” Anderson told Variety of her friendship with the WikiLeaks founder. “He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating. So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories.”

Tim Allen once flashed her

Anderson says that when she guest-starred on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement back in 1991, actor Tim Allen flashed her briefly on set while wearing a bathrobe. Allen has denied the incident ever happened, while Anderson refuted his denial earlier this week.