‘Pandumbic’: ‘Daily Show’ Gives Trump the Disaster Movie Treatment

Americans are rewatching Contagion for hints of what’s to come in the coronavirus outbreak, but now The Daily Show has given us a new disaster movie more fitting to our current predicament: “Pandumbic.’

The dramatic trailer appeared on the Comedy Central show’s increasingly influential social media platforms Tuesday evening.

“The deadly coronavirus is spreading… and the man in charge is the dumbest person alive,” the screen reads as President Donald Trump enters the White House press briefing room and calls it “like a flu.” After cable news reporters reveal that the number of cases have risen into the hundreds, Trump can be seen predicting that “pretty soon” there could be only one or two people infected.

“A man immune… to information,” the trailer continues as we see the president defying CDC recommendations by wading into crowds and shaking hands. “No credentials… No clue… No problem.”

“From the guy who brought you Windmills Cause Cancer,” the screen reads, referring to one of Trump’s actual conspiracy theories. As Trump pats himself on the back for the “pretty good job” he’s done, the title is revealed: “Pandumbic. Now playing… everywhere.”

