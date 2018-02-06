Panel Votes to Release the Democrats’ Nunes Rebuttal Memo

Read it at The New York Times
You call that a memo? This is a memo. Following the release of a Republican memo last week that alleged FBI bias against Trump, the House Intelligence Committee has now voted to release a rebuttal memo by its Democrats, setting up a possible clash with the president. The new 10-page memo is reported to highlight errors in the original GOP document. Trump now has five days to decide whether or not to declassify the Democratic memo, but a tweet ahead of the panel’s vote criticizing Adam Schiff—the committee's most senior Democrat—hinted he has little intention of doing so.