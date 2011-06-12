Panetta: Pakistan Has Ties With Militants

CHEAT SHEET
CIA director Leon Panetta warned Pakistani officials that he believes there is evidence of collusion between Pakistani security officials and militants staging attacks in Afghanistan. An U.S. official said Panetta confronted Pakistan’s intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Ahmed Shuja Pasha during an unannounced visit to the country. According to the evidence, the CIA alerted Pakistan about bomb-making facilities weeks ago and asked for a raid on the locations. But when the Pakistani Army showed up, the militants were gone, making the CIA suspicious that the militants were tipped off. The visit came just before 34 people were killed and 100 injured in twin blasts by a suspected suicide bomber in Peshawar on Saturday.