Panicked GOP Senators Unite to Fundraise

Texas Republican foes Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, have reportedly teamed up to fundraise on behalf of six vulnerable Senate colleagues. The two are doing their part to help maintain the Republican majority in the Senate, headlining fundraisers in Dallas and Houston to help endangered incumbents win reelection. The Oct. 6 events, which cost at least $1,000 per ticket, will fund the campaigns of Roy Blunt of Missouri, Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Cornyn made headlines recently for declining to endorse Cruz for reelection in 2018. Cruz did the same to Cornyn during his reelection two years ago. The two have a notoriously “disconnected” relationship.
