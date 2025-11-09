Panicked Trump Explodes at SCOTUS as His Appointees Break Ranks

President Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after justices he appointed questioned the legality of his signature tariffs, raging on Truth Social, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?”

Trump, 79, erupted on Sunday morning, furious that he was being challenged on his authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

“That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind!” he cried. “The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???”

The president vented his frustration at the Supreme Court Sunday morning. Donald Trump / Truth Social

Trump has spent his second term imposing sweeping tariffs on other countries, but the Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether he had the authority to do so. So far, it’s not going well for the Trump administration.

Typically, only Congress has the power to impose taxes. When Trump announced his tariffs on so-called “Liberation Day‚” he circumvented Congress by declaring that the country’s trade deficit was an “emergency,” and invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

President Donald Trump holding up his tariff chart on what he called “Liberation Day” on April 2 as he has moved to impose sweeping tariffs on countries around the world since taking office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Multiple Supreme Court justices, including Trump-nominated Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, have voiced skepticism about the president’s legal arguments for invoking the IEEPA.

Gorsuch, 58, said Trump’s tariffs amounted of a “one-way ratchet toward the gradual but continual accretion of power in the executive branch and away from the people’s elected representatives” during a hearing on Wednesday.

Barrett, 53 demanded U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, the lawyer representing the administration in the case and Trump’s former personal lawyer, to name cases where a precedent gave the president the authority to impose tariffs. She was not satisfied that he could.

Should the Supreme Court rule against the Trump administration, the government could be on the hook to refund $90 billion it has taken in from tariff revenue.

SCOTUS wasn’t the only object of Trump’s Sunday morning Truth Social ire. At 7 AM, he reiterated his demands that GOP senators eliminate the filibuster to ram through their budget and reopen the government.

He baselessly claimed Democrats would do the same and said Republicans would be the “stupid party” if they didn’t nuke the filibuster first.

“Republicans Should Terminate the Filibuster (THE DEMS WILL DO IT THE FIRST CHANCE THEY GET!), End the Shutdown, Pass lots of Great “Things,” and Win the Midterms," he raged.

“SO EASY TO DO - Be the Smart Party, Not the Stupid Party!”