Panicked Trump Fires Off First Tweet in Months

President Donald Trump has returned to X after months of silence to meltdown at his GOP nemesis Thomas Massie amid his furious bid to oust the rebel congressman.

Trump, 79, returned to the social media platform he has largely abandoned in favor of Truth Social on Tuesday to angrily accuse Massie, 55, of sharing an old endorsement from him.

“Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old Endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country,” wrote the president, who has 111.5 million followers on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is one of Trump's final dissenters in the GOP. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“I endorsed Ed Gallrein, a true American Patriot, which Massie knows full well, so the statement that he put out is fraudulent, just like HE is fraudulent,” he continued. “WITHDRAW YOUR FAKE STATEMENT, MASSIE, RIGHT NOW!”

It wasn’t immediately clear what statement Trump was referring to, but his panicked post suggests jitters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, in which Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein is seeking to oust Massie.

It’s his first X post since he posted a video of himself on March 2 addressing the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump has remained largely inactive on X since Elon Musk reinstated the president’s suspended account in 2022. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Massie, who drew Trump’s ire by leading the bipartisan charge to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, played into the president’s outrage in a reply to the X post.

“Is this the one?” the Kentucky congressman commented, attaching a screenshot of a 2022 endorsement from Trump, in which he hailed Massie as a “first-rate Defender of the Constitution” and declared, “Thomas Massie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

After reposting his X post on Truth Social, Trump doubled down with another Truth Social post.

Massie says Trump’s constant rage-posting about him indicates the president is losing sleep over the race. Thomas Massie/X

“Can you imagine “Congressman” Thomas Massie putting out a many years ago Endorsement of him, by me, when he knows that he wasn’t endorsed, but that I proudly endorsed Ed Gallrein?” he wrote. “This shows what a totally dishonest and desperate guy Massie is, and I hope the Voters aren’t fooled by his deception!”

While Massie and Gallrein had been neck-and-neck in polling ahead of Tuesday, Massie has expressed confidence in a victory on Tuesday night, saying the Trump camp is “desperate.”

“That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this,” he said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

He doubled down while speaking on Tuesday, telling ABC’s Louisville, Kentucky affiliate WHAS11, “President Trump would not be doing this if they were confident that they were winning, and they’re worried that I’m going to win.”

Massie has spent five years as one of the most reliable thorns in Trump’s side. Apart from forcing the Epstein files release, he voted against the president’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and slammed Trump’s joint U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

Tuesday’s primary has become the most expensive U.S. House primary on record, as pro-Israel groups and Trump allies have injected an eye-watering deluge of money to flush Massie out of Congress.