Stephen Miller Melts Down at GOP Rep in Crazed Video Rant

Stephen Miller has taken up vlogging, delivering an angry rant in a scrunched-up MAGA hat to try to sway an election.

President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff and immigration czar has never been afraid of speaking his mind, and in his sights on Tuesday was GOP lawmaker Thomas Massie, who is facing a primary battle against a White House-backed candidate.

Massie has been a thorn in Trump’s side for years, and Miller didn’t miss an opportunity to suck up to his boss by taking a shot at his nemesis in a shouty screed about immigration.

Massie isn't flavor of the month in the White House. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Stephen Miller here to talk with you about a very important subject, which is how Tom Massie betrayed America, betrayed you, and betrayed your children,” the 40-year-old said. “The single most important issue affecting the future of our country is ending the mass third-world invasion of America and reversing that invasion.”

Miller has long run a crusade against immigration, and since becoming part of the administration, is thought to have masterminded the crackdown that has taken place in cities around the country, sparking protests, putting thousands in detention camps, and breaking up families.

“And on the most important issue, on the most important vote, on the most important bill, on the most important day, Tom Massie sided with every House Democrat, every Senate Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer against President Trump, against the American people, and against you and your family,” Miller said.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Massie, 55, was the only Republican to vote no in the House vote for the Homeland Security Funding Bill in January. It still passed and was signed into law by Trump in late April.

Seven Democrats in the House voted in favor of the bill.

“When the time came to vote for President Trump’s signature border security and immigration enforcement bill, the bill to provide record funding for ICE and Border Patrol and mass deportation, Tom Massie voted no. Tom Massie voted to kill the bill. Tom Massie sided with the House and Senate Democrats over the sovereignty of this Republic.”

Miller's immigration crackdown has sparked chaos and resntment nationwide. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Miller then admitted that Massie had totally ignored him ahead of the vote.

“I personally called Tom Massie and I said, ‘Tom, this is the most important vote of your life and career. This is the vote to reverse the invasion of America. We need your vote. We need your support,’” Miller added. “And Tom Massie said we could all pound sand. He voted against Trump. He voted against the American people. He voted against you. He voted to kill the most important bill of his career.”

“That is the real Tom Massie. He sided with the illegals, he sided with the left-wing NGOs, he sided with the refugee industrial complex, and he sided with the radical Democrats and crazy communists instead of siding with you, your family, your children, and your loved ones.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is thought to be the brains behind the immigration crackdown. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“That’s the truth and that’s what you need to hear. That is what you need to know. When America needed him, when you needed him, when President Trump needed him, Tom Massie sided with the radical left and the foreign predators and criminal aliens over the American people.”

Massie is fighting for his career against Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in the Kentucky primary on Tuesday, in what will be a key indicator of Trump’s control over the Republican Party in a mid-term year.

Former U.S. Navy SEAL officer Ed Gallrein speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The other ills Trump sees in Massie began in 2020, over disagreements with COVID-19 regulations. He then backed Ron DeSantis over Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024 and demanded the release of the Epstein files after Trump was back in the White House and his administration was dragging its heels.

Massie and Khanna teamed up on the Epstein files. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Trump had promised to release the files on his road to the White House, but has angered his base after failing to release all the documents. Massie later joined forces with Democrat Ro Khanna to add congressional pressure on the president, ultimately leading to Trump being forced to make many of the documents public.

Trump isn’t a fan these days.