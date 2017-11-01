Papa John’s CEO Blames NFL Kneeling for Sales Dropoff

Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed the NFL for a plunge in sales at the pizza chain. Because league officials have allowed its players to kneel during the national anthem, in protest of police brutality, “NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders,” Schnatter said Wednesday on a shareholders conference call. “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players' and owners' satisfaction,” added the CEO, who endorsed President Trump in the 2016 election. Papa John’s is an official sponsor of the National Football League and its TV ads feature prominently during the league’s national broadcasts. “Leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership,” Schnatter extended his blame to league commissioner Roger Goodell.
